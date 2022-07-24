CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,769,000 after purchasing an additional 803,428 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.