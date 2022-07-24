CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $266.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $275.13.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

