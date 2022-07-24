CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average is $86.73. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

