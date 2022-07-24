CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 551 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

MetLife stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.