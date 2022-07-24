CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after acquiring an additional 621,079 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,963,000 after acquiring an additional 436,257 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 677,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,775,000 after acquiring an additional 424,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,088,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,890,800. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

IBKR opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.