CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $650,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,149 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 54.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $76.80 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

