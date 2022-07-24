CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 63,334 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Corning by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

