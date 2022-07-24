CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $1,526,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 88,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

