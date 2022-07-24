CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $593,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,691.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after buying an additional 786,683 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 209,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EFG opened at $84.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

