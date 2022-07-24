CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $482,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 518,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,621,000 after purchasing an additional 351,308 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 173,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 292,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

