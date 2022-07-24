Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUAU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

