Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUAU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000.
SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance
SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.
SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Company Profile
