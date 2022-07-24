Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of byNordic Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

