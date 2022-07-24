Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000.
byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of byNordic Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.97.
About byNordic Acquisition
