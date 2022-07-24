CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 550 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,433,862.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen set a $550.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $436.44 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.01 and its 200 day moving average is $425.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

