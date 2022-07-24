CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

