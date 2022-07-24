CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 136 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

