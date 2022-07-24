Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $5 Million in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Nubia Brand International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUBIU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Nubia Brand International Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

Nubia Brand International Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

