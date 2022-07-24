CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE:MKC opened at $84.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

