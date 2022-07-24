CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JD.com were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $61.58 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.87.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

