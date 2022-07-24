CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

