CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $156.42 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.