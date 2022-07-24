Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000.

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

FTIIU opened at $10.02 on Friday. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

