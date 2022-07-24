Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 9,864 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,371,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $121.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.55. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.