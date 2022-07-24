Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $150,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in PACCAR by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in PACCAR by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PACCAR by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,545 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

