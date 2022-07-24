Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stake Reduced by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $43,396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after buying an additional 173,616 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,487,000 after buying an additional 156,991 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $15,296,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Visteon by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after acquiring an additional 96,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

VC opened at $117.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.13. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.