LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Position Reduced by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,339 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.67.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $192.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.97 and a 1-year high of $220.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,371.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.