Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 143,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $206.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $351.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.