Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nikola by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nikola from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.25. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

