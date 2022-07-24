Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 25.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $239.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.49. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.71.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

