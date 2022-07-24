Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $222,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VPU stock opened at $151.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average of $153.98. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

