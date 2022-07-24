Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,703 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,988,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 834,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWT opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $121.94.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

