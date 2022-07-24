Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

