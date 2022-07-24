Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $208,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $84.81 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.16.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.