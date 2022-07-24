Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,777 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($32.83) to €31.00 ($31.31) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €26.50 ($26.77) to €21.30 ($21.52) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($45.96) to €45.00 ($45.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.25) to €24.00 ($24.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PHG opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.