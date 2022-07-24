Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.46.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $127.42 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

