Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 52,000 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of AerCap worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 276.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AER. Barclays reduced their price objective on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

