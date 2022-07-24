Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of NiSource worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $28.44 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

