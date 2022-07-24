Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

