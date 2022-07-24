Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1,029.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 8.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 44.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Datadog by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.
Insider Transactions at Datadog
Datadog Stock Down 7.3 %
NASDAQ DDOG opened at $93.79 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.33.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
