Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Cut by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

NYSE MSI opened at $221.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

