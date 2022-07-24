Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Honda Motor by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $33.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.51.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

