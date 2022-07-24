HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,328 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.5805 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

