National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $361.94 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
