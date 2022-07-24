Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $224.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.