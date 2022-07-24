Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $163,000 Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,216 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,285,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,603 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,682,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.5 %

PBR stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 33.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.2984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.