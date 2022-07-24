Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $458,235,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $121,570,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $41.18 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.