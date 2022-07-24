Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,249 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

