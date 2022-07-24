National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.72.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

