CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 519,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $183.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

