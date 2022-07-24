Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day moving average of $142.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

