Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,600,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 32,283,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $20.69.

